Beyonce has worn a dress by Australian designer Bethany Cordwell for a photo shoot for her new album Renaissance.

The Australian costumier crafted the dress by sewing together plastic document folders from supplies store Officeworks. Cordwell said she spent a month sewing 12,000 hand-cut plastic shards from the folders to a body suit.

“I couldn’t believe it. It still doesn’t feel real. [Beyoncé] looks incredible in my bodysuit and earrings,” Cordwell said via Courier Mail said.

Cordwell revealed that it was actually Beyonce’s team who sought her out after coming across her designs on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up Next (@upnextdesigner)

“I was in absolute shock… I quickly replied and we started discussing further details instantly,” she said.

She added, “The lead time was tight. I wasn’t able to make a custom bodysuit specific to Beyoncé’s measurements due to time constraints. Thankfully they accepted my existing bodysuit which was sent express to LA.”

During a radio interview with Stav, Abby & Matt, the designer hinted that Beyonce’s team had paid a considerable amount for the outfit.

“The materials didn’t cost very much, but the work and the time that went into it would have absolutely equated to quite a price,” she replied when asked how much Beyonce’s team purchased the costume for.

Earlier this week, Beyonce came under fire for using an ableist slur on her song ‘Heated’, which is a track on her new album, Renaissance.

On Monday, August 1st, disability advocate and writer Hannah Diviney called out Beyoncé for including the term ‘spaz’ in her song ‘Heated’ in a column published in The Guardian. The term is often used as an ableist slur for people with cerebral palsy.

Beyoncé has since confirmed that she will remove an ableist slur from the song. However, controversy has been reignited today when Monica Lewinsky publicly asked the singer to remove a lyric from her 2013 song ‘Partition’ which references her and Bill Clinton’s affair.

