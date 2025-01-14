Beyoncé has hit pause on her highly anticipated January 14th announcement, a move many believed would unveil her Cowboy Carter world tour.

The decision comes as Los Angeles faces the devastating impact of wildfires that have taken 24 lives and displaced countless residents.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Beyoncé explained the timing just didn’t feel right. “The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” she wrote.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Fans had been speculating for weeks about what the date might bring after Beyoncé posted a dramatic teaser video following her Christmas Day halftime show performance.

The clip featured her on horseback, waving an American flag in slow motion, with the cryptic caption, “Look at that horse,” and the date “1.14.25.” Many believed it was the launch of her Cowboy Carter tour, especially since Live Nation reposted the video.

Adding fuel to the fire, Beyoncé’s halftime show featured live performances of Cowboy Carter tracks like “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” “Levii’s Jeans,” and “Blackbiird.” The speculation wasn’t just confined to the U.S.—there were rumours she was planning to bring the tour to Australia, with whispers last year that the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) could host her in October. That didn’t pan out, but fans remain hopeful for future dates down under.

The wildfires have hit close to home for Beyoncé’s family. Her mother, Tina Knowles, shared on Instagram that her beloved Malibu bungalow was destroyed in the fires. “It was my favourite place, my sanctuary,” Knowles wrote, posting a video of dolphins swimming near where her home once stood.

Beyoncé’s response has gone beyond words. Her BeyGOOD Foundation has pledged $2.5 million to the L.A. Fire Relief Fund to help families in need and support recovery efforts in affected communities. The foundation shared that funds will aid families in Altadena and Pasadena who lost their homes and support local churches and community centres offering immediate assistance.

Beyoncé isn’t the only artist adjusting plans in light of the crisis. The Weeknd announced earlier today that his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, originally set for release on January 25th, will now drop on Jan.uary 31st.

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, the Rose Bowl Show has been cancelled and the album date has been postponed to 01.31.25,” The Weeknd wrote, signing off, “With love, Abel.”