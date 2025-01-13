Reality TV star Spencer Pratt has a new reason to adore Australia. Following his call to fans on TikTok, Heidi Montag’s 2010 album Superficial has skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes charts, hitting No. 1 in multiple countries, including Australia, the United States, and Canada.

The unexpected resurgence of Montag’s debut album comes in the wake of a devastating loss. Last week, Pratt and Montag revealed that their multimillion-dollar Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the California wildfires.

The couple, best known for their roles on The Hills, took to social media to share their heartbreak and rally support, where Pratt has won over legions of followers for his candid and humourous clips following the family’s tragic loss.

Within hours, the album climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in six countries, including Australia, where Montag’s music found a particularly enthusiastic audience. Her track “Superficial” also hit No. 4 on the Australian singles chart, alongside charting success in the U.S. and New Zealand.

“Best news I’ve had in a week—which isn’t saying much,” Pratt shared in a TikTok video on January 12th, visibly emotional upon hearing that Heidi’s album had dethroned Bad Bunny on iTunes. “Thank you to everyone streaming Montag’s album, ‘Superficial.’ First time ever, top 50 on iTunes right now.”

In a now-viral TikTok video, Pratt expressed his gratitude to Australian fans: “Well, as much as I love America and I’ve… Ride or die, American USA. Pledge of Allegiance. Australia, is it for Heidi. Shout out to everyone in Australia, putting Heidi at No. 1 on your iTunes.”

“I have so much faith in my country, America, that I bleed red, white, and blue. Fucking get all the sparklers. On the Fourth of July, put my hand on my heart. On Pledge Allegiance at Gunner’s Monday morning. Uh, you know, whatever it’s called. Uh, we don’t have it anymore, but it was called his whatever.. On Monday, you had to go to elementary school, and everyone did the Pledge of Allegiance. I put my hand on my heart, took my hat off. But America, we’re at No. 2. Australia..”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We’ve never been to Australia, and they are riding for Heidi harder than America. Canada is tied. You know, we’ve been to Canada. I love Canada. Just did a reality show in Canada. It’s coming out soon. Can’t wait for everybody to make me more rich and famous.

“But, Australia, we love you. Please, USA, step it up. And New Zealand, No. 3. I am drinking a white wine right now. A whole bottle, let’s be honest. The second bottle of this Cloudy Bay from New Zealand. So they’re No. 3.”

He continued, “All these other people. I love you all, UK. We did Celebrity Big Brother. We got No. 2. We got Rob. We should have been No. 1. So you already know. Put in the work in England, so that should be No. 1. That’s a little weird.”

Montag’s 2010 album, initially met with lukewarm reception upon its release, has become a pop culture curiosity in recent years. The album includes tracks like “I’ll Do It” and “Go Harder,” both of which are now enjoying chart success alongside the title track. Since Pratt’s impassioned plea, Superficial has achieved No. 1 album status in countries such as the Netherlands, Oman, and Turkey.

Pratt also acknowledged the bittersweet circumstances behind the album’s newfound popularity. “They won’t know it’s because our house burned down and people are just trying to support us,” he joked. “They’ll just be like, ‘Wow! My mom was a pop superstar who went No. 1 on the charts.’”

The couple’s home, a multimillion-dollar property in the Pacific Palisades, was one of many lost in the ongoing California wildfires.

Pratt shared security footage of the fire engulfing their home, including a poignant shot of their children’s room, where the destruction eerily formed the shape of a heart. “It’s been hard to process, but the love and support from fans has kept us going,” he said.

You can stream Superficial below.