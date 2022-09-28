Nearly ten years on, it seems Queen Beyoncé will finally be returning to Australia and New Zealand.

According to The Daily Mail, it is expected that Beyoncé is to announce an Australian tour for 2023.

The tour will be in celebration of the Queen B’s latest album ‘RENAISSANCE’ and will mark a decade since her The Mrs Carter tour back in 2013.

“They’ve been planning it for a while,” said an insider. “Dates have been locked in. It’s 100% happening, an announcement is imminent.”

It’s expected that the shows will be gracing Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland in New Zealand.

‘RENAISSANCE’ was an absolute hit, with every song of the sixteen track album charting in the hottest 100.

Check out ‘Break my Soul’

Fans can expect to hear knee slappers such as ‘Cuff it’ and ‘Plastic off the sofa,’ while Beyoncé is also bound to bring back some of her most iconic songs from her long and unwavering career.

Though the album got caught up in some bad press for ‘Heated’ including an ableist term, it has otherwise been one of her most praised to date.

It is important to note this tour hasn’t been officially announced, however the latest album and the storm of rumours does suggest this announcement is just around the corner.