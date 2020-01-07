Fan reactions have poured in towards Beyoncé remaining seated during Joaquin Phoenix winning his award. Are you team “She sat because her dress was too awkward to let her stand” or team “Beyoncé clearly hates Joaquin despite never meeting him before.”

Joaquin Phoenix took home the prestigious award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and he deservedly received a standing ovation.

However, shortly after the awards took place, some Twitter users noticed that Beyoncé just didn’t stand up for Phoenix, who won the award for his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker. Fans of both Phoenix and Bey took note, with some criticizing the latter as “disrespectful.”

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

The whites & bot accounts are MAD in this thread. she clearly didnt stand up due to her gown possibly being a distraction. even when we are being considerate these unseasoned ass pork rinds wanna be disrespectful. hate to see it. & she’s still a celebrity to every celebrity. — iCON Billingsley (@iCONtips) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix just did a speech about global warming and how celebrities should start doing changes themselves personally instead of putting the responsibility in other people and then clean their hands. But somehow Beyonce not giving him a standing ovation is more important… pic.twitter.com/GyjH9mBDQa — Kacchan stans CL (@KacchanBakugoK) January 6, 2020

thoroughly distasteful — Neil (@itsn0tdanny) January 6, 2020

Let's not create any mess here.. she most likely didnt stand because she would be in way when he walked by. She smiled and clapped — Ray|LetItBey| (@glorihrious) January 6, 2020

Beyoncé’s horde of rabid fans quickly came to the defence of the famed singer, who was in attendance due to her song ‘Spirit’ from The Lion King was nominated for Best Original Song. “Let’s not create any mess here,” one fan wrote, attempting to defuse those upset about her not standing for Joaquin. “She most likely didn’t stand because she would be in [the] way when he walked by. She smiled and clapped.”

Another person jokingly referenced how Bey did, in fact, stand for Kate McKinnon’s speech but not when it was announced Joaquin won. “Yes I trust her with my life,” the fan wrote.

One thing is for certain no matter which side you may take in this debacle, the whole thing is a very trivial thing to talk about given the fact that Joaquin Phoenix gave an entire speech about the very real threat of global warming. “But somehow Beyoncé not giving him a standing ovation is more important,” a user wrote. The size of Bey’s dress was also suggested as a possible reason she didn’t stand, as she didn’t want to take away from the actor’s moment. “She clearly didn’t stand up due to her gown possibly being a distraction,” a fan added.