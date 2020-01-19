From secret raves, to doof stick making and inflatable churches, Beyond the Valley has proven to be one of Australia’s most exhilarating all-rounder festivals.

On the 28th of December, swathes of festival goers descended upon the rolling hills of Lardner park to indulge in an ebullient New Year’s weekend soundtracked by some of the world’s most iconic pop, hip hop, indie rock and tech house artists.

The four-day celebration, which started six years ago, offered something for all festival goers to enjoy. Whilst, the main stage housed a mix of legendary national and international artists – The Veronicas, Cub Sport, Tyler the Creator and Rufus De Sol, the dance tent catered for the emerging techno and house fiends of the 21st century including Chris Lake, Denis Sulta and Green velvet.

A standout moment on the main stage was Tyler, the Creator’s incredible performance of ‘EARFQUAKE’. Tyler, the Creator is undeniably the biggest drawcard of this year’s show.

With his exquisite get up married with his thrilling tunes ‘See You Again’ & ‘I THINK’, Tyler has proved himself to be a world class prima donna.

Matt Corby’s performance may have been one of the festivals most memorable moments. Whilst his most recent hits ‘Miracle Love’ and ‘Talk it out’ were graciously enjoyed by festival goers, nothing could match the audience participation in his stable single ‘Brother’.

Beyond the Valley reign triumphant in their ability to cater to techno and house fans with imaginative and thrilling lineups. While some punters may have been thrilled to have two-stepped the night away to the same thumping beat for hours on end, the striking bliss of Green Velvets glory made for a night of unforgettable stimulation.

The visual and production were ethereal. With the stunning hits ‘Jolean’, ‘Space Dance’ and ‘Voicemail’, Green Velvet knows how to perform a glorious, unforgettable show.

2020 was brought in by our local favourites Rufus De Sol, the trio’s high energy was only matched by the crowd when they delivered killer hits like ‘HyperBloom, ’Underwater’, and ‘You were Right’.

With ‘Treat You Better’ as the New Year’s countdown soundtrack, the crowds sung in harmony and cheered with excitement as the clock struck midnight. Confetti rained down upon the free-spirited crowds yelling praise to the New Year.