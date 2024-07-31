It’s not all doom and gloom in the Australian music festival world with the news that Beyond the Valley is returning this year.

The camping festival is coming back for its 9th edition, with organisers Untitled Group revealing today that the theme is ‘Experience Life in Technicolour’.

“We wanted to take a different approach to launch Beyond The Valley this year,” says Christian Serrao, C0-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group.

“Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the challenges festivals face globally, we aim to remind everyone of the joy and vibrancy that festivals bring to people’s lives. Our teaser video encapsulates this by portraying ordinary life as dull and monochrome, which comes to life and colour through Beyond The Valley.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond The Valley (@beyondthevalleyfest)

Beyond the Valley is coming into its 2024 edition in a strong position.

Last year’s iteration featured performances by big names like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, and Central Cee, with 35,000 people enjoying the festival across four days.

And earlier this year, Beyond the Valley was the only Aussie-based festival to feature in DJ Mag’s prestigious Top 100 Festivals for 2024 list.

The New Year event made it to #92 on a list that’s traditionally dominated by EDM festivals. In case you’re wondering, the top spot on DJ Mag’s countdown went to iconic Belgian festival Tomorrowland. Check out DJ Mag‘s full list here.

Beyond the Valley is organised by Untitled Group, whose co-founder Michael Christidis spoke about how events like Beyond the Valley can navigate such a difficult economic time on a special panel exploring music festivals (as per The Music Network).

“Selling tickets to a festival is difficult,” he told industry guests. “However, if you have a core audience that you’re aligned with, and you’re putting up a strong product, I think people will find the money for that. That’s what we’re seeing across headline touring. It doesn’t matter how low the bank account is, if Taylor Swift is in town you (buy a ticket).”