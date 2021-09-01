Bhad Bhabie has taken to Instagram to open up about her history with cosmetic procedures, revealing that “nothing has ever worked for me.”

Shortly after the rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – posted a series of photos posing in swimwear, a fan commented that they “need to kno what surgery she got.”

In response, Bregoli wrote: “Nothing has ever worked for me… I’ve tried silicone shots and sculptra it don’t stick and I don’t think I got enough silicone but trust me when I do find something that will work you will know Bc imma have a big ass bootyyyyy.”

Her comments come just a few days after she called out online body-shamers, telling them they are angry she’s “not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows.”

“BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4 11 should b 86-105 lbs. I’m 87 pounds so go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else’s body,” she added.

It’s not the first time Bregoli has spoken out about copping online abuse over her body.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she told Inked Mag recently about her decision to join OnlyFans once she turned 18.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”

Back in April, Bregoli claimed she racked up more than USD $1 million in just six hours after joining OnlyFans.

The feat meant that she had broken the record for the fastest $1 million earned from the platform.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out the Instagram post where Bhad Bhabie discusses cosmetic procedures: