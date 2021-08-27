Bhad Bhabie has come out swinging at haters on social media after trolls continued to body-shame the hip hop star.

The rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – first made waves on the internet thanks to her wild appearance on Dr Phil as a teenager, where her catchphrase “catch me outside, how bout at?” was born, but has since made a name for herself as a rap star.

After trolls took aim at Bhad Bhabie for being “skinny”, the outspoken artist took to Instagram to blast those who criticised her body while accompanying her call out with a poolside bikini photo.

“Y’all angry that I’m not insecure about my body being skinny and it shows,” Bhad Bhabie captioned the image.

“BMI clearly states that someone who’s 4 11 should b 86-105 lbs. I’m 87 pounds so go suck 101 dicks if you have a problem with someone else’s body.”

It’s not the first time Bhad Bhabie has spoken out about the online abuse she cops towards her body.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she told Inked Mag recently about her decision to join OnlyFans once she turned 18.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”

And shocking it was — within just six hours of launching her OnlyFans account back in April, Bhad Bhabie raked in an eye-watering $1 million, shattering the previous OF record.

“Not bad for 6 hours. We broke the fuck out of that OnlyFans record,” she said at the time.

She also showed in a TikTok video that her total revenue was $1,092,762.63. According to TMZ, OnlyFans also confirmed that she did in fact smash the site’s record.

