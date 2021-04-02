Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Bhad Bhabie has claimed she racked up more than USD $1 million in six hours after joining OnlyFans… just casually.

Yep, the newly 18-year-old rapper may have only just joined the NSFW site, but she’s apparently already made some serious coin.

In a post uploaded to her Instagram account, Bhad Bhabie (A.K.A Daniells Bregoli) shared what appears to be a picture of her earnings from OnlyFans, which include USD $757,526.08 from subscriptions, USD $267,675 from DM payments, and USD $5,502.35 in tips.

“Not bad for 6 hours,” she wrote, “we broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record.”

On top of that, her OnlyFans bio promises she is “on here every night responding” to DMs.

Representatives for OnlyFans have yet to verify the stats Bregoili has posted, but if she is indeed not pulling an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank, she will have broken the record for the fastest $1 million earned from the platform.

The previous OnlyFans record-holder was singer and actor Bella Thorne, who gained more than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform back in August 2020.

Thorne’s presence on OnlyFans wasn’t met without controversy, given that it led to the platform reducing the maximum limit creators can charge for exclusive content from $200 to $50.

As reported by Variety, the decision was made after Thorne received backlash for charging $200 for three non-explicit photos.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say Bregoli is used to breaking records, since she became the youngest female rapper to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘These Heaux’ back in 2017.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was also the youngest artist to go platinum in the last decade with 2018’s ‘Gucci Flip Flops’.

Check out ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ by Bhad Bhabie ft. Lil Yachty: