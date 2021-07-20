Bhad Bhabie has spoken out about her major success on OnlyFans, admitting she found the response to her controversial debut on the platform “shocking”.

The rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – first made waves on the internet thanks to her wild appearance on Dr Phil as a teenager, where her catchphrase “catch me outside, how bout at?” was born.

Now 18-years-old, Bhad Bhabie has gone from rapper to OnlyFans star, with Bregoli opening up about her latest venture to Inked Mag for their latest cover story.

“Since I was young, I’ve been called names and told that I’m doing this and that,” she told the publication.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I might as well make money from it.’ I’m not gonna lie, I did definitely expect for it to be the biggest shit ever for the website. I figured I was one of the biggest people to do it and it was going to do amazing. But even after I made one, [the success still] shocked me.”

And shocking it was — within just six hours of launching her OnlyFans account back in April, Bhad Bhabie raked in an eye-watering $1 million, shattering the previous OF record.

“Not bad for 6 hours. We broke the fuck out of that OnlyFans record,” she said at the time.

She also showed in a TikTok video that her total revenue was $1,092,762.63. According to TMZ, OnlyFans also confirmed that she did in fact smash the site’s record.

While her latest project has proved to be a prosperous one, Bregoli also revealed she’s been working on new music that she describes as “less gimmicky” than her previous releases.

“I feel like a lot of my old music was honestly childish,” she explained. “I was young, I was 14 and 15. Now I’m 18 and I’m definitely going to show that I’m more mature with the stuff I’m talking about and my delivery.”

Check out ‘Do It Like Me’ by Bhad Bhabie: