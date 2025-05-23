Korean pop star BIBI is coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time this October as part of her ‘EVE’ world tour.

The tour kicked off last week in Seoul and will take her across North America, hitting the US and Canada, before making stops in Asia, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Taipei, and Jakarta. Then it’s on to ANZ in October

BIBI will hit Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 15th, Festival Hall in Melbourne on October 18th, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on October 21st, and wrap things up at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on October 23rd.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Monday, June 2nd.

Mastercard holders in Australia and New Zealand get early access too, with pre-sales starting Thursday, May 29th at 3pm and ending at varying times for each city. Details are at priceless.com/music.

My Live Nation members can also grab pre-sale tickets starting Friday, May 30th at 10am until Monday, June 2nd at 9am.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

The tour serves as a conclusion to her ‘Era of Love’ series, which has unfolded since last year through releases like “Hongdae R&B”, and “Bluebird”.

Since debuting with 2019’s “BINU,” BIBI’s been on the rise, scoring hits like “BIBI Vengeance”, “The Weekend”, and “Bam Yang Gang”, making waves as a global artist to watch.

