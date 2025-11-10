Iconic UK rock band Biffy Clyro are coming back to Australia.

Marking their first trip Down Under in eight years, the Scottish trio are bringing gems from their triple-Platinum discography, including their new album Futique, to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in April 2026.

The tour will kick off at the Forum in Melbourne on April 7th, before shows at Sydney’s Roundhouse on April 8th, and the Tivoli in Brisbane on April 9th. They’ll be joined by special guests, yet to be announced.

Known for songs like “Many Of Horror” and “Bubbles”, Biffy Clyro have secured their spot as one of the UK’s most successful rock bands. Experimenting with various genres across their ten-album discography, they have evolved from their math rock roots to an arena-ready rock sound.

Biffy Clyro started out in the Glasgow club scene, accumulating loyal fans with their grunge, hardcore and prog rock-influenced sound. 2009’s Only Revolutions saw the band break through to an international audience, going platinum in 2010 and earning a Mercury Music Prize nomination.

Their latest album, Futique, released in September, received widespread critical acclaim. Praised by NME as “a vulnerable yet life-affirming blast”, the release saw Biffy Clyro climb to the top of the UK album charts for the fourth time.

The trio are renowned for their live performances, with numerous headline sets at legendary festivals like Reading & Leeds, Download, TRNSMT and Isle of Wight, to their name. They’ve been praised for being “a masterclass in joy and professionalism”, and are nominated for The Live Award at the upcoming Rolling Stone UK Awards.

No stranger to an awards ceremony, the band have received four NME Awards, five Kerrang! Awards, two Q Awards, a BAFTA and three BRIT nominations over the course of their career.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Friday, November 14th. Presale will run from 10am (local) on Wednesday, November 12th — sign up here.

BIFFY CLYRO AUSTRALIA 2026

Tuesday, April 7th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 8th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 9th

Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD