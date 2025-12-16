Biffy Clyro bassist James Johnston has pulled out of the band’s upcoming tours to focus on “mental health problems.”

Johnston, who plays in the Scottish alternative rock band with twin brother Ben and lead vocalist Simon Neil, made the announcement on social media.

“I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours. For some time, I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time,” he wrote.

“This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me – the time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them.

“I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time.

“I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Johnston’s statement revealed his replacement as “our dear friend Naomi MacLeod,” who “will be taking care of bass duties, and I cannot think of a better person for the job.”

Everyone at Tone Deaf wishes Johnston the best with his recovery.

The bassist will now miss the band’s 2026 Australia tour, their first trip Down Under in eight years. Biffy Clyro have shows scheduled in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in April (see full dates below).

Known for songs like “Many Of Horror” and “Bubbles”, Biffy Clyro have secured their spot as one of the world’s most successful rock bands. Experimenting with various genres across their ten-album discography, they have evolved from their math rock roots to an arena-ready rock sound.

Biffy Clyro 2026 Australia Tour

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, April 7th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 8th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 9th

Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD