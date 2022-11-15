New Orleans hip hop artist Big Freedia has joined an already stacked Bluesfest sideshow containing the likes of The Soul Rebels and GZA.

Known as The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia has collaborated with superstars like Drake (‘Nice For What’) and Beyoncé (the sublime ‘Break My Soul’).

As a solo artist, she’s released three well-received EPs: 2018’s 3rd Ward Bounce, 2020’s Louder, and last year’s Big Diva Energy.

As well as appearing at Bluesfest next April, Big Freedia will perform in Brisbane and Sydney on an impressive lineup that feels almost like a small festival.

Fortitude Music Hall and Enmore Theatre will be treated to performances by the relentlessly groovy The Soul Rebels, Wu-Tang Clan icon GZA, electric Black Star rapper Talib Kweli, and acclaimed jazz pianist Robert Glasper

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for the Big Freedia shows below (tickets on sale here ). The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here

Bluesfest will come to Australia’s cultural capital on Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th, with Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre set to be transformed into a full weather proof festival precinct.

Big Freedia, GZA, Talib Kweli, The Soul Rebels + Robert Glasper Bluesfest Sideshows

Wednesday, April 5th 2023

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, April 6th 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW