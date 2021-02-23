The world’s biggest boy-band, BTS, are going to be on MTV Unplugged today. Here’s how you can watch the performance in Australia.

ICYMI — seriously, where do you live if you did? — K-pop sensations BTS will be performing a special set on MTV Unplugged later today. And while the world is going crazy, take a moment to mark your calendars, set up reminders, and make sure that you have the time all free.

The septet will be performing in a cozy live setting with a backing band playing for them. Previous reports stated that the special session was filmed in South Korea earlier this year.

Ahead of the performance, the group released a teaser to give audiences a peek into what they can expect, and it does not disappoint. In the teaser, the septet are seen performing their hit single, ‘Life Goes On’ from 2020’s BE. They’re also clad in warm, earthy tones, clearly reminiscent of their concert on NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Apart from ‘Life Goes On’, the group will be performing more of their career hits, including their English-language single ‘Dynamite’, which scored them their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group will also perform a cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ (and we will all be crying by that point for sure). Going by a now-deleted post, it seems ‘Telepathy’ is also on the list.

So, when and where can you catch this?

The performance will be broadcast on MTV Australia on Wednesday, February 24th (today) from 1 PM AEDT. You can also catch it online on MTV’s official channels, and check their Instagram for more times.

With this set, BTS have become the first K-pop act to perform a special session on the iconic performance series. Throughout 2020, BTS defied expectations when even during the pandemic, their virtual performances kept getting bigger and bigger. Last year, the act closed down iconic Korean landmarks like Incheon International Airport and Seoul’s Gyeongbok Palace for their performances during #BTSWeek.

Watch BTS perform ‘Life Goes On’ in the teaser for MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS: