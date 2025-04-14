After a decade of spotlighting Australia’s best musical talent, the Big Pineapple Festival is gearing up for its tenth anniversary bash on Saturday, November 1st—and it’s set to be one of its biggest yet.

Returning to the iconic Pineapple Fields in Woombye, the festival will once again deliver its signature all-Aussie lineup (with a few international ring-ins), continuing its long-standing mission to champion homegrown artists across rock, hip-hop, indie and electronic genres.

The milestone event follows a major win at the 2025 Queensland Music Awards, where Big Pineapple took home Best Music Festival—its fourth time earning the honour, cementing its reputation as one of the country’s most beloved music events.

Since its debut in 2013, the Sunshine Coast staple has become a rite of passage for Australian music fans. Over the years, it’s hosted everyone from Rüfüs Du Sol, Alison Wonderland, and Example, to Birds of Tokyo, The Living End, Grinspoon, The Veronicas, Ocean Alley, Vera Blue, and Violent Soho. Even last year’s comeback edition brought the heat, featuring major acts like The Amity Affliction, Tones And I, Bliss n Eso, and Peking Duk.

“When we started this festival years ago, our goal was to put Australian artists front and centre and create an unforgettable experience for fans,” said Mark Pico, founder and Festival Director. “To be here over a decade later with the festival stronger than ever and even earning industry awards again… is incredibly humbling.”

The event has become a major economic and cultural drawcard for the Sunshine Coast, generating over $10 million for the local economy in 2024 alone, according to an independent survey. With continued support from Sunshine Coast Council, the festival has grown into a cornerstone of the region’s events calendar.

“We are proud to support an occasion that brings our community together and boosts our local economy,” said Mayor Rosanna Natoli. “Over ten years, this festival has showcased incredible local talent and put our region on the map as a music destination.”

This year, Big Pineapple is doubling down on that local focus. The 2025 event will include a performance from the Rising Star winner of the brand-new Sunshine Coast Music Awards, set to launch this year. The initiative aims to spotlight emerging talent and give one rising local act the chance to play on one of the festival’s storied stages.

The full lineup and ticket info for Big Pineapple Festival 2025 will be announced soon. Until then, fans—affectionately dubbed “Pineys”—are being urged to save the date and prepare for what’s shaping up to be one hell of a party.