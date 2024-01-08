A popular Queensland music festival will return this year after a two-year hiatus.

The promoters of Big Pineapple Festival promise the event’s post-COVID comeback will be something to add to the calendar.

Festival goers celebrated the new year with a post on the event’s Facebook page on New Year’s Day hinting at a return this year.

“2024 = The year of the comeback!” the post read, inviting fans to share their favourite “Big Piney” moments in the comments.

Festival organiser Mark Pico told the Courier Mail the response following the post was “absolutely huge and overwhelming”.

“You can see people just can’t wait for it to come back,” he said.

Established in 2013 next to Woombye’s infamous giant pineapple landmark, the annual festival has previously been held in May, except for the 2020 edition, which was rescheduled due to COVID.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Pico told the Courier Mail the event would be returning later this year, as well.

“It has always been our dream to (hold it in October),” he said.

“When COVID came in and we had to cancel the May event in 2020, we then moved to November and it was really good. People said it was a better time of year.”

The event’s management team was feeling re-energised from the extended break, Pico said, and the extra time has allowed for a number of additions to be added to the event’s lineup.

“All the team are so excited to be back. We are just going to make it a massive party this year,” he said.

“There is one secret thing we are bringing in. It is special and I have never seen it at a festival before. We will be putting a really big emphasis on the arts as well.”

The event will return to its annual schedule, Pico promised.

“It really is a festival like no other. The Big Pineapple is special, it’s just this iconic thing everyone knows about,” he said.

Previous BPMF lineups have included Hilltop Hoods, The Amity Affliction, Dune Rats, G Flip, Example, Peking Duk, John Butler Trio and Bliss N Eso.

This year’s lineup is expected to drop around three months out from the scheduled date in October.