Punters have come out in support for the team behind the Big Red Bash in Birdsville after it became Australia’s latest festival casualty.
Organisers shared on Thursday morning the festival would be taking “a breather in 2025” – citing that the team behind the massive event in rural Queensland needs “a well deserved break” after being held annually since 2013.
The announcement came just over two months after the team successfully staged this year’s festival in July, headlined by Tina Arena and Jon Stevens.
Dee Edney wrote: “Very sad but enjoy your well earned gap year, what you do for the towns, charity’s, music and all of us bashers is amazing.”
The festival responded to fans by thanking them for “all the incredible support and love we’ve received in the last 24 hours” in another post on Facebook issued this morning. “We’ll definitely miss you next year, but we’ll be back stronger and better than ever in 2026!” they wrote.
The Big Red Bash is the latest in a string of long-running Australian festivals which have cancelled this year including Splendour In The Grass, Groovin’ The Moo and Falls Festival. Others such as Spilt Milk have downsized to a smaller “House Party” theme.
Tone Deaf has reached out to the festival’s organisers for further comment on the cancellation.