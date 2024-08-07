BIGSOUND has unveiled its special events program for 2024.

Adding to the music and conference programs, the special events are brunches, lunches, parties, mixers, and meetups where BIGSOUND attendees can gather, share knowledge, and build strong relationships with key figures in Australian music.

“Personally, my favourite part of the BIGSOUND experience is the networking opportunities every attendee has as part of the special events program,” says Music and BIGSOUND CEO Kris Stewart.

“Here is where business is done, and relationships are built – where people are discovering their future collaborators and friends.”

For the very first time in 2024, BIGSOUND will go global with showcase performances at International House, located inside the newly updated Marquee Bar. The series will host acts from around the world, including Taiwanese, Malaysian, and Indigenous Canadian acts.

At the ASIA Pop Breakfast, attendees can celebrate the release of Live Nation’s Asia Pop Live report; the JMC Academy Showcase will feature performances from the future of the industry; music curator Derrick Gee will help delegates and artists learn more about utilising TikTok at the Pig ‘N’ Whistle; and the BIGSOUND Sunset Cruise, presented by Untilted Group, will allow attendees to enjoy live music, food, and vibes against the backdrop of a stunning Brisbane sunset.

This year’s BIGSOUND will also feature several showcase parties, including Live Nation’s Ones to Watch, which will showcase rising talent from Australia and New Zealand.

BIGSOUND organisers have been dropping major announcements over the past few months.

On July 24th, Tones and I was confirmed as a keynote speaker at this year’s edition, which will also feature the likes of Fred Leone and Kelis as speakers.

The “Dance Monkey” singer-songwriter will present her own keynote in-conversation with ABC personality Myf Warhurst.

“As an inimitable vocalist, clever lyricist, and deft producer, Tones and I stretches the scope of pop music with unpredictable and undeniable anthems of her own unique design,” a press release read.

“After smashing records, receiving multiple awards, and selling out international tours, Tones and I will be touching down at BIGSOUND to deliver a keynote outlining her vibrant musical journey.”

Check out the BIGSOUND 2024 conference and showcase schedules here.