Tones and I has been added to the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup as a keynote speaker.

The “Dance Monkey” artist will present her own keynote in-conversation with ABC personality Myf Warhurst.

“As an inimitable vocalist, clever lyricist, and deft producer, Tones and I stretches the scope of pop music with unpredictable and undeniable anthems of her own unique design,” a press release states.

“After smashing records, receiving multiple awards, and selling out international tours, Tones and I will be touching down at BIGSOUND to deliver a keynote outlining her vibrant musical journey.”

Fred Leone will also be delivering a keynote speech about the importance of honouring his role as a custodian of the traditional songs of the Butchulla tribe and how it intersects with his contemporary music career.

ANC’s new head of music Emily Copeland is the third new keynote speaker announced today. Emily will discuss her illustrious career in media and how its future will connect with the Australian music landscape.

Tones, Fred, and Emily join the already packed conference lineup that includes US R&B superstar Kelis, Amyl and the Sniffers lead singer Amy Taylor, and Josh Simons, chief executive officer of Australia’s only ASX-listed music business, Vinyl Group, and Founder of Vampr.

BIGSOUND has today unveiled the conference and showcase schedules, which you can check out here.

Highlights of the conference schedule include Miss Kaninna and Ali Pomona discussing the use of their inherently political voices; a panel about the science of dopamine and its influence on our habits and behaviours; and a discussion on the present and future of carbon neutrality in touring.

More than 50 artists were recently added to the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup.

Chosen from more than 1200 applicants, some of the brightest up-and-coming talent in Australia and Aotearoa will get to showcase their music at BIGSOUND from September 3rd-6th.

The first 70 artists heading to BIGSOUND 2024 were revealed in June.

Dynamic duo Dear Sunday, Aotearoa singer-songwriter Alayna, genre-defying Brisbane act Bean Magazine, and many more were added to this year’s music showcase.