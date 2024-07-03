Over 50 artists have been added to the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup.
Chosen from more than 1200 applicants, some of the brightest up-and-coming talent in Australia and Aotearoa will get to showcase their music at BIGSOUND from September 3rd-6th.
The first 70 artists heading to BIGSOUND 2024 were revealed last month.
From Australia, the likes of Sydney pop-punk band Stand Atlantic, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, alternative rockers Sly Withers, and Keli Holiday, the energetic solo project of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, were confirmed to be performing at this year’s showcase.
And now they’re joined by dynamic duo Dear Sunday, Aotearoa singer-songwriter Alayna, genre-defying Brisbane act Bean Magazine, and many more.
You can check out the full artist program below.
“It has been such a privilege getting the opportunity to program the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup,” share BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne.
“We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year, and we’ve discovered so many amazing new artists in the process. While it was challenging to whittle it down to the final showcasing artists, we are so grateful to the First Nations Advisory Group and the extended Program Advisory Group that we worked with to help us create this year’s final lineup.”
Some of the biggest names in Australasian music have been given a career boost by BIGSOUND over the years, including the likes of Gang of Youths, Lime Cordiale, Tash Sultana, and Tones and I.
BIGSOUND 2024
September 3rd-6th
Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD
Showcase Artists
Adam Newling AKA Lui
alayna
Alex the Astronaut Alienist
Armlock
Austin Mackay Bean Magazine Bec Sykes
Belle Haven
BLOKBSTR
breathe.
byjaye
Cap Carter
Charlie Pittman Charlotte Le Lievre Chloe Parché
Claudia Tripp
Cooper Smith
DARTZ
Dear Seattle
Dear Sunday
DEM MOB
DEVAURA
Dick Move
DIVEBAR YOUTH
DoloRRes
dust
Eggy
Erik Sanders
Flow Kobra
Fool Nelson
FRIDAY*
Front Row
Garage Sale
Georgia Lines
Georgia Mooney
Gretta Ray
Hannah Brewer
Heleina Zara
Hellcat Speedracer
Holly Hebe
Homegrown Trio
HOON
Hudson Rose
Hydra Fashion Week
Hylander
Immy Owusu
ISHAN
J-MILLA x Yung Milla – Same Blood
Jamaica Moana
Jawbreakers
Jerome Blazé
Jordyn with a Why
Juice Webster
Julian Munyard
JUNO
Keli Holiday
Kiwat Kennell
Kristal West
Lane Pittman
Little Guilt
Lotte Gallagher
Lottie McLeod
LOVELOVELOVE
Lucy Sugerman
LUPO.THEBOY
Maanyung
Mac The Knife
MACEY
MARVELL
Matahara
Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields Mau Power
Medhanit
Melaleuca
Miiesha
Miles Nautu
MUDRAT
Mulga Bore Hard Rock Muzzle
MzUki
Neptune
NO CIGAR
Noah Dillon
Paige
Park RD
PEPTALK
Playlunch
Prink
Private Wives
R.em.edy
Ray Dimakarri Dixon Reiki Ruawai
Rob Edwards
Rowena Wise
Sakr
SAME PAINS
Sesame Girl
Sex Mask
Sly Withers
Sonic Reducer
Squid the Kid
Stand Atlantic
Stella Bridie
Stocker
sunbleached
Sunny Luwe
Swapmeet
The Belair Lip Bombs The Prize
The Velvet club
This New Light
tiffi
total tommy
TOWNS
Underlay
Velvet Trip
Vetta Borne
Vinnie Brigante
Wade Forster
Watty Thompson Will Hearn
WVCHWY
Y.O.G.A.
Zion Garcia