Over 50 artists have been added to the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup.

Chosen from more than 1200 applicants, some of the brightest up-and-coming talent in Australia and Aotearoa will get to showcase their music at BIGSOUND from September 3rd-6th.

The first 70 artists heading to BIGSOUND 2024 were revealed last month.

From Australia, the likes of Sydney pop-punk band Stand Atlantic, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex the Astronaut, alternative rockers Sly Withers, and Keli Holiday, the energetic solo project of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, were confirmed to be performing at this year’s showcase.

And now they’re joined by dynamic duo Dear Sunday, Aotearoa singer-songwriter Alayna, genre-defying Brisbane act Bean Magazine, and many more.

You can check out the full artist program below.

“It has been such a privilege getting the opportunity to program the BIGSOUND 2024 lineup,” share BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne.

“We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year, and we’ve discovered so many amazing new artists in the process. While it was challenging to whittle it down to the final showcasing artists, we are so grateful to the First Nations Advisory Group and the extended Program Advisory Group that we worked with to help us create this year’s final lineup.”

Some of the biggest names in Australasian music have been given a career boost by BIGSOUND over the years, including the likes of Gang of Youths, Lime Cordiale, Tash Sultana, and Tones and I.

BIGSOUND 2024

September 3rd-6th

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, QLD

Showcase Artists

Adam Newling AKA Lui

alayna

Alex the Astronaut Alienist

Armlock

Austin Mackay Bean Magazine Bec Sykes

Belle Haven

BLOKBSTR

breathe.

byjaye

Cap Carter

Charlie Pittman Charlotte Le Lievre Chloe Parché

Claudia Tripp

Cooper Smith

DARTZ

Dear Seattle

Dear Sunday

DEM MOB

DEVAURA

Dick Move

DIVEBAR YOUTH

DoloRRes

dust

Eggy

Erik Sanders

Flow Kobra

Fool Nelson

FRIDAY*

Front Row

Garage Sale

Georgia Lines

Georgia Mooney

Gretta Ray

Hannah Brewer

Heleina Zara

Hellcat Speedracer

Holly Hebe

Homegrown Trio

HOON

Hudson Rose

Hydra Fashion Week

Hylander

Immy Owusu

ISHAN

J-MILLA x Yung Milla – Same Blood

Jamaica Moana

Jawbreakers

Jerome Blazé

Jordyn with a Why

Juice Webster

Julian Munyard

JUNO

Keli Holiday

Kiwat Kennell

Kristal West

Lane Pittman

Little Guilt

Lotte Gallagher

Lottie McLeod

LOVELOVELOVE

Lucy Sugerman

LUPO.THEBOY

Maanyung

Mac The Knife

MACEY

MARVELL

Matahara

Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields Mau Power

Medhanit

Melaleuca

Miiesha

Miles Nautu

MUDRAT

Mulga Bore Hard Rock Muzzle

MzUki

Neptune

NO CIGAR

Noah Dillon

Paige

Park RD

PEPTALK

Playlunch

Prink

Private Wives

R.em.edy

Ray Dimakarri Dixon Reiki Ruawai

Rob Edwards

Rowena Wise

Sakr

SAME PAINS

Sesame Girl

Sex Mask

Sly Withers

Sonic Reducer

Squid the Kid

Stand Atlantic

Stella Bridie

Stocker

sunbleached

Sunny Luwe

Swapmeet

The Belair Lip Bombs The Prize

The Velvet club

This New Light

tiffi

total tommy

TOWNS

Underlay

Velvet Trip

Vetta Borne

Vinnie Brigante

Wade Forster

Watty Thompson Will Hearn

WVCHWY

Y.O.G.A.

Zion Garcia