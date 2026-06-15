The BIGSOUND 2026 artist showcase lineup has been revealed.
Taking place this September 1st-4th, BIGSOUND 2026 will once again bring the global music industry to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.
Announced today, the showcase lineup for this year “represents a rich, diverse roster of names from around the country and New Zealand,” according to a press release.
The BIGSOUND 100 lineup was curated by programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne, in consultation with an expert board of artists and industry figures from across Australian music.
Check out the full BIGSOUND 100 showcase lineup below.
Earlier this month, BIGSOUND confirmed its first wave of Artist in Conversation events for its 25th anniversary edition.
Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Harwood, two members of iconic and prolific Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, will reflect on their lengthy career in an Artist in Conversation.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Also joining the Artist in Conversation lineup is Julia Jacklin, fresh from signing her first-ever global record deal with 4AD. Jacklin, one of Australia’s finest singer-songwriters, made her first appearance at BIGSOUND a decade ago.
Trials is also part of the Artist in Conversation lineup, ready to talk about his recently released debut solo album, his time as one half of A.B. Original, and much more.
BIGSOUND organisers also unveiled more international industry guests. They include Partisan Records Head of A&R Chris Fraser; Pitchfork Associate Staff Writer Nina Corcoran; Bonnaroo executive Bryan Benson; and Mom+Pop Music co-owner Thaddeus Rudd.
BIGSOUND 100 Festival Showcase Lineup
AKOSIA
Ally Row
And Beyond
Any Young Mechanic
BALA RONTU
belac
Betty
Birdland
blinder
blue diner.
Blush’ko and The Lazy Boys
CATPISS
Clancy
Daily J
DC Maxwell
DeepFaith
Denvah
Deva Mahal
Divers
Djawarray and Mayi Wunba Dancers
dœgægé
DRIZZZ
Dugong Jr
Dumbhead
eli wan
Erika Ever
Fletcher Kent
Gloam
Grace Chia
Greatsouth
HARLEY GIRL
Hayley Jensen
Indigo Blaze
Jaal
Jack Botts
JALMAR
Jem Cassar-Daley
Jett Blyton
JIMI THE KWEEN
JJ Vacant
Kaikobad
Kidskin
Kiz
koady
Kyla Belle
L.O.W
Ladyhawke
LamBros.
Lara Buchanan
Late June
Lazy Haze
Lightyears
LIQUID ZOO
Local the Neighbour
Loosie Grind
Lover
Maybe Hugo
Mertas
Milly Strange
Mim Jensen
MOKOMOKAI
Ngaiire
nightdive
PA777IENCE
PASH
Peach Fuzz
Piper Butcher
Polly
PRETTY BLEAK
Public Figures
Queenie
Ricky Neil Jr.
Rromarin
Ruby Mae
RubyHoo
Salty
Sam Fischer
Say True God?
Scratching
Sidney
Sidney Phillips
Silky Roads
Special Features
Stimpies
SUPERNEW
Sweatbaby
TANISHA
Tear Drive
TEENS
THE BROWNS
The Cheaks
THEADORE
Tori Darke
Toy Shaw
TRAVIS COLLINS
Tusekah
Wild Gloriosa
WIN BIG
Zach Stephenson
Zipporah