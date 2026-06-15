The BIGSOUND 2026 artist showcase lineup has been revealed.

Taking place this September 1st-4th, BIGSOUND 2026 will once again bring the global music industry to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley.

Announced today, the showcase lineup for this year “represents a rich, diverse roster of names from around the country and New Zealand,” according to a press release.

The BIGSOUND 100 lineup was curated by programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne, in consultation with an expert board of artists and industry figures from across Australian music.

Check out the full BIGSOUND 100 showcase lineup below.

Earlier this month, BIGSOUND confirmed its first wave of Artist in Conversation events for its 25th anniversary edition.

Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Harwood, two members of iconic and prolific Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, will reflect on their lengthy career in an Artist in Conversation.

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Also joining the Artist in Conversation lineup is Julia Jacklin, fresh from signing her first-ever global record deal with 4AD. Jacklin, one of Australia’s finest singer-songwriters, made her first appearance at BIGSOUND a decade ago.

Trials is also part of the Artist in Conversation lineup, ready to talk about his recently released debut solo album, his time as one half of A.B. Original, and much more.

BIGSOUND organisers also unveiled more international industry guests. They include Partisan Records Head of A&R Chris Fraser; Pitchfork Associate Staff Writer Nina Corcoran; Bonnaroo executive Bryan Benson; and Mom+Pop Music co-owner Thaddeus Rudd.

BIGSOUND 100 Festival Showcase Lineup

AKOSIA

Ally Row

And Beyond

Any Young Mechanic

BALA RONTU

belac

Betty

Birdland

blinder

blue diner.

Blush’ko and The Lazy Boys

CATPISS

Clancy

Daily J

DC Maxwell

DeepFaith

Denvah

Deva Mahal

Divers

Djawarray and Mayi Wunba Dancers

dœgægé

DRIZZZ

Dugong Jr

Dumbhead

eli wan

Erika Ever

Fletcher Kent

Gloam

Grace Chia

Greatsouth

HARLEY GIRL

Hayley Jensen

Indigo Blaze

Jaal

Jack Botts

JALMAR

Jem Cassar-Daley

Jett Blyton

JIMI THE KWEEN

JJ Vacant

Kaikobad

Kidskin

Kiz

koady

Kyla Belle

L.O.W

Ladyhawke

LamBros.

Lara Buchanan

Late June

Lazy Haze

Lightyears

LIQUID ZOO

Local the Neighbour

Loosie Grind

Lover

Maybe Hugo

Mertas

Milly Strange

Mim Jensen

MOKOMOKAI

Ngaiire

nightdive

PA777IENCE

PASH

Peach Fuzz

Piper Butcher

Polly

PRETTY BLEAK

Public Figures

Queenie

Ricky Neil Jr.

Rromarin

Ruby Mae

RubyHoo

Salty

Sam Fischer

Say True God?

Scratching

Sidney

Sidney Phillips

Silky Roads

Special Features

Stimpies

SUPERNEW

Sweatbaby

TANISHA

Tear Drive

TEENS

THE BROWNS

The Cheaks

THEADORE

Tori Darke

Toy Shaw

TRAVIS COLLINS

Tusekah

Wild Gloriosa

WIN BIG

Zach Stephenson

Zipporah