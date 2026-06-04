Two members of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are heading to BIGSOUND 2026.

Conference organisers have today confirmed BIGSOUND’s first wave of Artist in Conversation events for its 25th anniversary edition.

Taking place this September 1st-4th, BIGSOUND 2026 will once again bring the global music industry to Brisbane.

Stu Mackenzie and Lucas Harwood, two members of iconic and prolific Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, will reflect on their lengthy career in an Artist in Conversation.

Also joining the Artist in Conversation lineup is Julia Jacklin, fresh from signing her first-ever global record deal with 4AD. Jacklin, one of Australia’s finest singer-songwriters, made her first appearance at BIGSOUND a decade ago.

Trials is also part of the Artist in Conversation lineup, ready to talk about his recently released debut solo album, his time as one half of A.B. Original, and much more.

BIGSOUND organisers have today also unveiled more international industry guests. They include Partisan Records Head of A&R Chris Fraser; Pitchfork Associate Staff Writer Nina Corcoran; Bonnaroo executive Bryan Benson; and Mom+Pop Music co-owner Thaddeus Rudd.

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Also included in today’s announcement are representatives from some of the world’s most recognisable music festivals, including Dev Sherlock, Director of SXSW Music; Marie Robinson from The Great Escape; Puck Steeling, artist booker for MOJO in the Netherlands; and CUEW Showcase & Conference founder Yuta Nomura.

“BIGSOUND has always been a place where real connections happen, and this year we’re focused on creating even more opportunities for Australian and New Zealand artists and industry to connect with each other and the global market,” QMusic Interim CEO Kristy Ellis says.

“The program focuses on the conversations the industry is having right now — how the business is changing, how we stay ahead, and how Australian and New Zealand artists continue to grow on the global stage.”

The full BIGSOUND 2026 programme will launch next month. Early bird tickets are on sale now here.