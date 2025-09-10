Attention King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard fans: get to Bandcamp as soon as you can.

Australia’s psych-rock veterans are asking fans to “name your price” on Bandcamp after taking over the entire Top 25 of the music platform’s best-selling albums (as per Rolling Stone).

While Bandcamp’s default pricing for albums is $9 USD, Bandcamp allows artists to set “pricing in a way that reflects your goals, your audience, and the value of your work.”

King Gizzard’s music catalogue has opened up as a result, with no minimum payment amount set on Bandcamp.

It comes after the band recently decided to pull their entire catalogue from Spotify with little notice, initially simply saying “fuck Spotify” while promoting a new demo collection.

In a later Instagram Story, they explained that they did so in opposition to military investments made by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek’s investment fund Prima Materia.

“Hello friends… A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invests millions in AI military drone technology… We just removed our music from the platform… Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better?… Join us on another platform,” their short but pointed statement read.

King Gizzard followed Deerhoof in announcing their intent to remove their music from Spotify.

Arguably Australia’s most consistent band, King Gizzard recently released their 27th album, Phantom Island. The 10-track record is the prolific veterans’ second release on their own label, p(doom) records.

To bring it all to life, they called on British historical keyboardist, conductor, and arranger Chad Kelly.

“A lot of love and time and energy and patience and growth went into this one,” wrote lead singer-guitarist Stu Mackenzie about the record on Instagram. “Can’t wait to grow wings and fly with all of you.”

Looking back on the project, Mackenzie added: “When I was younger, I was just interested in freaking people out. But as I get older, I’m much more interested in connecting with people.”

Check out King Gizzard’s Bandcamp here.