Bill Burr is releasing his recent stand-up special, Drop Dead Years, as an album on August 1 via 800 Pound Gorilla and All Things Comedy.

The iconic American comedian recorded the special at Seattle’s Moore Theatre in June 2024. It premiered on Hulu in March and was recently nominated for two Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Editing for Variety Programming.

Drop Dead Years marks Burr’s eighth hour-long special—and his first since 2022—which he toured globally throughout 2025. He has described the material as his “most personal, introspective hour yet,” blending sharp commentary on politics and culture with intimate reflections on mental health, aging, and mortality.

The announcement comes as Burr ramps up his career outside of stand-up, having recently taken time away from his tour to make his Broadway debut in a revival of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross.

The production featured a stacked cast that also included Bob Odenkirk, Kieran Culkin, and Michael McKean. It broke the Palace Theatre box office record with $2.4 million for the week ending on May 11 and landed Odenkirk a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

Following the production’s final performance, Burr said he “can not tell you how much I’m going to miss these guys! Cast and crew!”

He is also preparing to direct and star in his second feature film, Born Losers, set to kick off filming later this year.

Burr co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler, the same writing partner for his 2023 directorial debut, Old Dads. All other details, including a plot synopsis or supporting cast, are yet to be revealed.

