Billie Eilish has dished on her experience in attending the 2021 Met Gala, saying that the event made her realise that celebrities are “literally nobodies”.

Speaking candidly on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer described the event – where she donned a glamorous Oscar De La Renta gown – as being “so weird”.

“It’s famous people famous people-ing. That’s what it is,” Eilish said.

“You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it’s so weird.”

Eilish then went on to compare the experience to being in high school.

“I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying.”

Despite her observations, Billie explained that the biggest night in the fashion world was “amazing”.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s was just beautiful in there,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish opened up about her thoughts on pornography, saying she thinks it “is a disgrace”.

“I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11,” she said.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she continued, before saying she suffered nightmares due to the violent content of some of the porn she consumed.

She continued on to say that she is now angry at herself for thinking it was okay to watch so much porn.

“The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she said.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Male Fantasy’ by Billie Eilish: