Billie Eilish has revealed that she only wore an Oscar de la Renta dress to the Met Gala on the condition that the brand would go fur-free.

At this year’s annual Met Gala in New York, Eilish wore a custom Marilyn Monroe inspired-dress made by the designers at Oscar de la Renta.

In an Instagram post filled with photos from the event, Eilish explained that she struck a deal with the brand to ensure that their future clothes wouldn’t be made with fur.

“Thank you Oscar de la Renta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life,” she wrote. “It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!”

She continued: “I am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.

“I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same.”

Speaking to The New York Times, the brand’s chief executive Alex Boden confirmed that it was his conversation with Eilish that made the brand commit to going fur-free.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen said, referencing the brand’s founder who died in 2014.

Elsewhere in the article, Eilish added that it is “shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021”.

