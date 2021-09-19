Billie Eilish has revealed that she cried while rewatching her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which premiered earlier this year.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (via NME), Eilish opened up about realising that she is less “free-spirited” and “confident” than she used to be.

“The funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten, the less confident I‘ve gotten and it kind of made me like, because I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago, and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was and then it’s like the media just like tears it away from you,” she said.

“It‘s not fun right now so I’m trying to, I‘m figuring it out.”

Barrymore, who famously struggled with the pressure of being a child star herself, told Eilish: “Believe me, I get it.”

“I have such faith that you will because even when you are struggling, you are aware of the struggle,” Barrymore added.

“Can we just be best friends? I love you” Eilish replied.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish discussed her relationship with her fans, saying they “always have my back”.

“I think of [my fans] as literally my skin, like part of me and how I get through stuff,” she said.

“They always have my back. And they’re fans just as much as I’m a fan, but that doesn’t make them any less than me or anybody else, you know?”

Check out Billie Eilish discussing rewatching her documentary on The Drew Barrymore Show: