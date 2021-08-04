Ahead of the release of her Disney+ concert film, Billie Eilish dropped a teaser in which she transformed into an animated version of herself.

Billie Eilish has dropped a teaser for her upcoming Disney+ special concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and she’s gotten the classic Disney treatment. To preface the fast-paced journey through her concert, Eilish was rendered into an animated version of herself, just like any modern-day princess would.

The short clip starts with Eilish sitting in the same chair that featured in the teasers for her album. As she turns, she is transformed into a cartoon version of herself, but doesn’t let go of her classic blank, moody expression.

Coming shortly after the release of her album Happier Than Ever — which dropped on July 30th — the concert film will show Eilish performing songs from her latest in sequential order, with her band and her brother Finneas in tow.

The film was directed by Sin City director Robert Rodriguez and features the work of Academy Award winning animator Patrick Osborne, who will bring classic landmarks in Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles to life through animation. During the show, Eilish will also be joined by Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Eilish’s new album, already projected to be a big winner on the charts, follows her acclaimed album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which won Eilish and her brother a total of six Grammy awards.

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, the singer described the album as an exploration of sexuality and maturing in the age of constant exposure, which often left teens like her vulnerable.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The song is really not about one person. You might think, ‘it’s because she’s in the music industry’, no dude. It’s everywhere. I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience or a really bad experience. And men too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly.” she said of the track ‘Your Power’, which kicked off her new musical era.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are. You can always be taken advantage of.” she stated.

You can read more about this topic over at the Pop Observer.

Check out the teaser for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, featuring Billie Eilish: