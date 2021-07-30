Rejoice, Billie Eilish fans: the singer has finally released her long-awaited second album, Happier Than Ever.

In a statement via Instagram, Eilish revealed that the making of the album was the “most satisfying and profound experience” she has ever had.

“Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. I can’t even process it… this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music,” she said.

She continued: “[brother and collaborator] Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel… I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

Eilish went on to thank Finneas for his work on the album, for which he was the sole producer credited, in addition to her co-writer.

“I love you @finneas thank you for being you… I couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and I couldn’t do any of this without you,” she said.

Eilish concluded by asking fans to “please take care of this project” as it “means the world to me.”

Happier Than Ever serves as the follow-up to Eilish’s wildly successful 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

The album’s tracklist features previously released singles ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’.

The release of the record comes ahead of the Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which will see Eilish perform Happier Than Ever in full at the Hollywood Bowl.

