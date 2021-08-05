Finneas has taken to social media to announce that his highly-anticipated debut solo album is on its way this October.

You all know Finneas O’Connell. Big brother of superstar Billie Eilish. Winner of eight Grammys. Co-writer of the new James Bond theme. After operating successfully alongside his famous sister for several years now, the musician is finally ready to go it alone.

Finneas said on Twitter today, August 5th, that his debut album, titled Optimist (we could all use a little optimism right now), will arrive on October 15th via Interscope. He unveiled the album’s intriguing artwork too.

He also premiered its first single, ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’, alongside an accompanying music video. The clip sees Finneas traipse around L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl, sadly pondering a former relationship (he mentions seeing a show at the very same venue in the song, how meta). “If I could see the future / I never would believe her / Falling in and out of love and falling in again / We were never any good at being friends,” he sings ruefully in the song’s solemn chorus.

“Optimist”, my debut album will be available everywhere on October 15. The first track “A Concert Six Months From Now” is out now along with the official video ♥️ hope you enjoy, I can’t wait for you to hear the whole record https://t.co/k7m3Bd0TH3 pic.twitter.com/YXmiJB1YP7 — FINNEAS (@finneas) August 5, 2021

We last got a solo record from Finneas back in 2019 with the EP Blood Harmony, which peaked at number 14 on the U.S. Heatseekers Album chart. He previously released the standalone single ‘American Cliché’ and ‘Till Forever Falls Apart’ with Ashe earlier this year. Not too shabby for the man Spotify named as the world’s number one songwriter in 2020.

His sister, of course, released her own album Happier Than Ever last week which he co-wrote and produced so it’s set to be a big few months for Finneas.

Pre-orders are not yet available for Optimist but it can be pre-saved here.

Check out ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’ by Finneas: