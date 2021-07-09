The sophomore album from Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, is just a few weeks away now, scheduled for release on July 30th (via Darkroom/Interscope Records). In preparation, she’s dropped yet another single from it, ‘NDA’, complete with a music video directed by the star herself, as per SPIN.

Against a dark night sky, Eilish walks slowly down a lonely road. Soon she’s surrounded by stunt drivers in racing cars zooming past her on either side, appropriately always arriving at the propelling chorus. It was filmed at night, with no visual effects or stunt doubles used at all.

The video is matched by the ominous rhythm of the track, an eerie piano line interjecting at when you least expect it. Judging by ‘NDA’, the forthcoming album will be an intense experience.

Eilish has previously shown fans ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, and ‘Lost Cause’. With the release of ‘NDA’, Happier Than Ever is really beginning to take shape. With just a few weeks to go, Happier Than Ever is available to be pre-ordered here.

It’s been a big year for Eilish, aside from the new record, and it’s set to continue. She’s due to embark on a sold-out world tour, going by the same name as the album, as well as headlining several festivals. She also released her huge documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, earlier this year. Back in March, she won two Grammys: Record of the Year for ‘everything I wanted’ and Best Song for Visual Media for her James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’.

Happier Than Ever Tracklist:

‘Getting Older’

‘I Didn’t Change My Number’

‘Billie Bossa Nova’

‘My Future’

‘Oxytocin’

‘Goldwing’

‘Lost Cause’

‘Halley’s Comet’

‘Not My Responsibility’

‘Overheated’

‘Everybody Dies’

‘Your Power’

‘NDA’

‘Therefore I Am’

‘Happier Than Ever’

‘Male Fantasy’

Check out ‘NDA’ by Billie Eilish: