Billie Eilish has shared her thoughts on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, describing it as “really, really horrible”.

Earlier this month, Spears told a Los Angeles court that she wants her father Jamie to be removed as her co-conservator and to “charge him for conservatorship abuse”.

On top of that, she has also been allowed to appoint her own legal representation after working with a court-appointed lawyer throughout the majority of the lengthy case.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, Billie Eilish revealed she is grateful to have a supportive team who “didn’t want to take advantage of her”, unlike Britney Spears.

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day,” she said.

She continued: “I didn’t have a team that wanted to fuck me over – which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty fucked up.”

“All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that… didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish spoke about the recent controversy over the resurfaced video of her miming a racial slur when she was “13 or 14”.

In case you missed it, she has been heavily criticised for lip-synching to Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Fish’, which contains an offensive slur towards people of Chinese descent.

“I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing,” she said.

“The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the Internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”

