Billie Eilish has recently popped up in Texas to play a set at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

During her set, Eilish revealed that she actually considered not performing at the festival due to recent laws implemented in Texas.

Those of course being the abortion laws which now state that abortions are not legal after six weeks of pregnancy.

Eilish said that she “wanted to punish this fucking place”.

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she said.

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims. And you deserve everything in the world.”

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer then instructed the crowd to put their middle fingers up in the air, as she was.

“We need to tell them to shut the fuck up,” Eilish said. “My body, my fucking choice.”

As per the footage from the festival, the crowd definitely got around the artist who also had graphics that read “Bans Off Our Bodies” lighting up the stage.

Billie Eilish recently made headlines with her Vogue cover shoot in which we saw the star switch-up her usual baggy fits for something a little more glamour.

In an interview Madonna spoke on the controversy that Eilish faced as a result of her new image.

“The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories,” she said. “You’re either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a sexualised category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that—after all, she’s been a teenager all this time.”

