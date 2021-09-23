Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution.

In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.

In a new profile with Elle, Billie delved into the backlash she received after debuting her reinvention, which saw fans criticize her for buckling under music industry pressure. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” says Billie.

Noting a recent Instagram photo of her wearing a Miaou corset, Eilish said “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.” The photo highlights the double standard, and critique of sexuality, that has plagued Billie throughout her career.

The Queen of Reinvention, Madonna, was interviewed as part of the profile, “The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories,” she said. “You’re either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that—after all, she’s been a teenager all this time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Madonna mused that the backlash Eilish receives is entirely founded on the fact she is a woman. “If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this,” she said.

“A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could be dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirt off, wearing eyeliner, and no one would say a word.”