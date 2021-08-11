Legendary rocker Billy Idol has dropped his first new single in seven years, titled ‘Bitter Taste’, and announced an EP due in September.

After seven years of leaving us dry, legendary artist Billy Idol is back with new music. And he’s pairing it with a new EP to boot!

Breaking his self-imposed hiatus, Idol has announced his new EP, The Roadside, and accompanied the announcement with the single ‘Bitter Taste’, featuring Idol’s longtime friend and musician Steve Stevens.

In a press release, Idol explains that the song puts his reflections on his 1990 motorcycle accident into words. Coincidentally, this introspection was spurred on by the pandemic, when we were all evaluating what was important to us.

“I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident.” he said.

The impact of the motorcycle accident, evidently, rings throughout the EP’s four tracks, hence the title. According to Idol, a part of him ‘got left on that roadside.’

“Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside.” he said.

“But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.” he continued.

The Roadside arrives on September 17th via Dark Horse Records.

The Roadside by Billy Idol Tracklist:

01. Rita Hayworth

02. Bitter Taste

03. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That

04. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On

Check out ‘Bitter Taste’ by Billy Idol: