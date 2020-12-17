Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

A TikTok of huskies screaming to Billy Joel’s Piano Man has recently gone viral. And yes, there’s a lot happening on TikTok.

Whether you’re on the platform or not, you’ll have to admit it successfully does its job of pumping out some pretty entertaining content: be it weird, dumb or relaxing.

Being a social media platform, naturally things have the scope to go viral and of course, to turn people into stars. For example, that guy who skateboarded to Fleetwood Mac.

One of the most recent examples of videos going viral on TikTok, is a video of a pair of huskies screaming to Billy Joel’s, 1973 hit Piano Man.

If you’re unfamiliar with the account, which belongs to one Chris Boudens, he’s achieved a following of 57.1 thousand followers on the platform, with the help of his adorable huskies.

By the looks of it, Boudens is also pretty popular on Instagram, but he’s given the people what they want, letting his dogs do the shining on his TikTok account.

Posting sporadic videos of his dogs – which we also can’t forget includes a golden retriever, the account is dedicated to their shenanigans which highlight their quirky personalities as well as their howling… or shall we say, screaming talents.

One of his most recent uploads, is by far his most popular video, currently boasting 8.3 million views.

Captioned, “Hey Alexa, play Piano Man”, we’re shown his trio of dogs sitting innocently, or depending on how you see things, eagerly awaiting their time to show off their vocals.

They’re looking at the camera and as soon as the harmonica solo hits, there’s no stopping them. It’s pretty hard not to giggle at their screaming, especially seeing as they could definitely made a good case if they had to audition to play the voice of Chewbacca in Star Wars.

Meanwhile the golden retriever’s probably just waiting for the whole thing to be over.