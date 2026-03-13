Billy Joel‘s daughter has provided an update on her father’s health nearly 10 months after the legendary pianist retired from touring due to a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

“He’s doing physical therapy regularly, and he’s doing great,” Alexa Ray Joel recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s lost weight as he’s on his diet. I’m so proud of him. He’s such a trooper, so resilient and committed to being healthy and proactive. He’s a fighter.”

The health concerns became publicly apparent when Joel collapsed onstage during his final full performance in February 2025. Alexa Ray recalled witnessing the incident: “When I saw the footage, I was crying. But then I went with him to the doctors, and we’re on top of everything.”

By May 2025, Joel had cancelled his remaining stadium dates for the year after the NPH diagnosis began affecting his hearing, vision, and balance. The condition made performing increasingly difficult, prompting his medical team to recommend he cease touring and focus on physical therapy.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience and thank you for understanding,” Joel said in a statement.

Despite his retirement from major touring, Joel made a surprise return to the stage in January, joining the Turnstiles, a Billy Joel cover band, in Florida. He performed “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot” with the group, telling the audience: “I wasn’t planning on working tonight. Once a performer, always a performer!”

The brief performance prompted concern from his daughter, who advised: “If you’re going to perform again, please stay seated at the piano. No throwing the microphone stand around!”

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Joel’s legacy was celebrated at New York’s Carnegie Hall this week, where artists including Rob Thomas, Andrew McMahon, Natalie Merchant, and Rufus Wainwright performed his songs. While Joel didn’t take the stage, he was in the audience for the show.