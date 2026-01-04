Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel gave Florida fans an unforgettable start to the New Year, joining a Billy Joel cover band on stage for a two-song set.

The 76-year-old Piano Man showed up at an outdoor amphitheatre in Wellington, Florida, where local tribute group Turnstiles – named after Joel’s 1976 album – were booked to play the town’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

Grinning, he told the stunned audience he “wasn’t planning on working tonight”, before launching into the set. He sat at the piano for crowd favourites “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot”, with his daughters Della and Remy dancing beside him and his wife Alexis Roderick cheering from the wings.

Watch the 12-minute cameo below.

Per Rolling Stone, the surprise performance marked Joel’s first time back on stage since May 2025, when the singer revealed a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus and subsequently cancelled all of his concerts – his last being in February 2025.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” Joel’s team said in a statement at the time. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Despite the stark-sounding disorder, Joel insisted that he’s “not dying.” “I feel good,” Joel later told Bill Maher in a July 2025 interview. “They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling… “They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

Joel added that while his condition was not yet “fixed,” it was “being worked on.” It’s unclear whether Friday’s surprise performance signals Joel is ready to return to the live stage.