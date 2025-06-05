Billy Joel has shared a brief but reassuring health update through his friend and radio personality Howard Stern, following his recent brain disorder diagnosis. The Piano Man’s message was simple: “I’m not dying!”

Stern revealed the update during his radio show on Tuesday, recounting a post-diagnosis dinner he had with Joel, as reported by Rolling Stone.

“We had dinner together, it went fine,” Stern said on his programme. “[Joel] does have issues. But he said to me — so I’m not saying anything crazy — ‘Yeah, you can tell people: I’m not dying.’ He wants people to know that.”

The radio host continued, “He’s got to deal with some medical stuff. But he was delightful. We had a great time with the wives. Billy’s doing okay.”

This marks Joel’s first personal statement since announcing in May that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder characterised by an excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles.

The diagnosis forced the iconic musician to cancel his entire touring schedule, with his team explaining the severity of his condition in a statement: “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

The statement further elaborated on the “Piano Man” singer’s treatment plan: “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.”

Prior to Stern’s revelation, Joel’s family members had been the only ones to comment publicly on his health situation. Both his daughter Alexa Ray Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick Joel had shared their thoughts on the Piano Man’s condition, though Joel himself had remained silent on the matter until now.

The health announcement came as a significant blow to fans worldwide, particularly as Joel had been actively performing up until his diagnosis. The celebrated musician, known for hits like “Piano Man”, “Uptown Girl”, and “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, has had a remarkable career spanning over five decades and has been a fixture in the music industry since the 1970s.

While the diagnosis has temporarily halted Joel’s performing career, the message relayed through Stern offers a glimmer of hope to concerned fans that the legendary musician is facing his health challenges with characteristic resilience.