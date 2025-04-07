Billy McFarland is firing back at the Playa Del Carmen government, which just threw a wrench in his Fyre Fest 2 plans, claiming there’s “no registration” for the event set for next month.

Hours after the city’s Friday statement, the convicted fraudster assured everyone he’s got all the paperwork in order.

“Fyre has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event,” McFarland wrote on social media. “All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation.”

He added: “Fyre has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

Of course, McFarland didn’t stop there. He posted what he claims are emails with Playa Del Carmen officials, photos of supposed permit approvals, and even screenshots of an Instagram page pushing Fyre Fest 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival)

Earlier that same day, Playa Del Carmen’s tourist board flat-out denied any knowledge of the event. Just weeks after Isla Mujeres – another spot McFarland had touted as the event’s home – did the same thing, denying the event “exists.”

“Neither this event nor any event with its name will occur in our city,” said Quintana Roo’s government in a statement. “After reviewing the situation, we can confirm that there have been no registrations, planning, or conditions to indicate that this will happen in our municipality.”

Back in February, McFarland had teased ticket info for the event, allegedly scheduled for May 30 to June 2, with prices ranging from $1,400. “I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” he said at the time. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2.”

Earlier this week, McFarland claimed Fyre Fest 2 had 1,800 confirmed guests and a lineup of rappers, DJs, pilots, creators, and athletes – but conveniently didn’t name any names.

For anyone keeping score, McFarland, who did just under four years for fraud related to the original Fyre Festival disaster, was released from prison in 2022.