Grammy-winning artist Billy Strings is finally heading down under, and it’s about time.

Get ready, because the American bluegrass phenom is bringing his debut arena tour to Australia and New Zealand this July, if you’re into jaw-dropping musicianship and heartfelt storytelling, this is one tour you don’t want to miss.

Hailing from Michigan as William Lee Apostol, Strings’ journey to stardom is as compelling as his music. Growing up in rural Michigan, his love for bluegrass was sparked by his stepfather, who introduced him to the genre’s legends. But Strings’ path wasn’t without challenges—his family struggled with substance abuse, and he has openly shared his own battles with addiction.

Now, with over seven years of sobriety under his belt, Strings is an inspiring figure whose music reflects resilience and hope.

Over the past few years, Strings has racked up a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, snagged multiple Artist of the Year awards at the Americana Music Awards, and been crowned Entertainer of the Year three times at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. Not too shabby.

His latest album, Highway Prayers, didn’t just make waves—it made history. Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in 2024, it became the first bluegrass record in more than two decades to hit that milestone.

Produced by the legendary Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller), the album seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. Collaborations with musicians like Jerry Douglas add depth, while standout tracks like “Seven Weeks In County” and “Stratosphere Blues” showcase Strings’ storytelling prowess and technical brilliance.

If that’s not enough, his live shows have become the stuff of legend. From playing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to selling out three arena shows in New Orleans to ring in the new year, Strings knows how to put on a show.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 3rd at 12pm (local time). For complete tour and ticket information, visit: frontiertouring.com/billystrings

Billy Strings 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Tuesday, July 15th – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, July 17th – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, July 19th – Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday, July 22nd – Spark Arena, Auckland

