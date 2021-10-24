Björk season is nigh, the Icelandic juggernaut has detailed her forthcoming tenth album in a new interview.

Björk recently sat down with Iceland’s national broadcaster RÚV, where she revealed that the forthcoming Utopia follow-up was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the record was made, “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room, restricted to their ‘Christmas bubble.’”

True to the elusive language of Björk, the musician described the record’s sound as “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by 10 o’clock, done with the dancing and everything”.

“Most of the songs I made are at 80-90 beats per minute, and the reason is quite boring: when I walk, I walk at this speed,” she continued. “But in this new album there’s a lot of chill in the first half of the song and a lot of calm in the second half, but when there’s one minute left the song turns into a club.”

Listen to ‘jóga’ by Björk

Elsewhere in the interview, Björk revealed how she has been faring throughout the pandemic, admitting that she’s “never had such a great time”, and has “not been that pumped since I was 16”.

“Waking up every day in my bed, always so surprised and grounded and calm,” she said. “We as Icelanders are very lucky because we are doing pretty well compared to other nations that have had to deal with this pandemic.”

Though Björk is yet to confirm when her tenth album will be released, last week, The Centre Pompidou-Metz announced that the musician will host her own exhibition “Un jardin d’intérieur,” to be unveiled in tandem with the artist’s new album.

Per a press release, the exhibition which is “inspired by her artistic universe,” will open in May 2022 and run until mid-October.

The immersive exhibition was made in collaboration with designer James Merry. It is inspired by the observation of natural phenomena.