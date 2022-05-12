Trevor Strnad, frontman of the metal band The Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41.
His bandmates confirmed his passing in a statement posted to the band’s official Facebook page.
“At the rate I drink while we’re gone on tour, it’s just not sustainable for getting older. Being 40-plus and being able to do what I do well and not look like a shithead, I’ve gotta be better to myself. So that’s really the impetus [for quitting drinking]. That’s the heart of it. It’s not that… I know I’m no fun [when I’m drinking].
“I did an eight-month stint with no alcohol out there, but at that time it was more to save a relationship; it wasn’t something I really, really wanted to do and really invested myself in. I was embittered by having to do it after a while and kind of resentful of my partner. But this is full-on my choice. I want to have the excitement I had before I ever drank,” he said, explaining that he took a break from alcohol because of his excessive intake.
“[It was] to the point where I’m having 10 drinks a day plus to go on stage. And two weeks into it, I’ve been hung over every single day. I’m chasing that hangover with just more liquor, until the end of the tour [by which time] I have doubled my intake just to get by, basically. And it’s not fun — it’s disgusting; it sucks. It starts as fun. The three of us that drink in the band are, like, ‘Yeah, bro. Sipping time.’ And it is fun, but it’s not sustainable. I’ve seen photos of myself, videos of myself where I’m, like, ‘Yeah, you look like shit.’ I don’t wanna look like shit. From here on out, it’s only gonna get harder to meet people’s standards physically.”
