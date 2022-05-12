Trevor Strnad, frontman of the metal band The Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41.

His bandmates confirmed his passing in a statement posted to the band’s official Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255,” it read.

Strnad was a founding member of The Black Dahlia Murder and remained a member of the band for 21 years until his death. Fans flocked to the comments section to pay their respects to the late musician.

“This is truly a huge loss. Such an amazing big hearted warm person that genuinely cared of his fans & friends . Will be forever missed. Love you brother & hope you Rest In Peace . So sorry for your loss,” commented one user. Another added: “We owe everything we are to the existence of The Black Dahlia Murder. This news still doesn’t seem real…we love all of you so much and we are so sorry to hear of this. Rest in power, Trevor.”

In an April 2021 interview with Blabbermouth , Strnad spoke in depth about his battle with depression and substance abuse.

“At the rate I drink while we’re gone on tour, it’s just not sustainable for getting older. Being 40-plus and being able to do what I do well and not look like a shithead, I’ve gotta be better to myself. So that’s really the impetus [for quitting drinking]. That’s the heart of it. It’s not that… I know I’m no fun [when I’m drinking].

“I did an eight-month stint with no alcohol out there, but at that time it was more to save a relationship; it wasn’t something I really, really wanted to do and really invested myself in. I was embittered by having to do it after a while and kind of resentful of my partner. But this is full-on my choice. I want to have the excitement I had before I ever drank,” he said, explaining that he took a break from alcohol because of his excessive intake.

“[It was] to the point where I’m having 10 drinks a day plus to go on stage. And two weeks into it, I’ve been hung over every single day. I’m chasing that hangover with just more liquor, until the end of the tour [by which time] I have doubled my intake just to get by, basically. And it’s not fun — it’s disgusting; it sucks. It starts as fun. The three of us that drink in the band are, like, ‘Yeah, bro. Sipping time.’ And it is fun, but it’s not sustainable. I’ve seen photos of myself, videos of myself where I’m, like, ‘Yeah, you look like shit.’ I don’t wanna look like shit. From here on out, it’s only gonna get harder to meet people’s standards physically.”

