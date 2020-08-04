Members of Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ocrilim, Krallice, Greg Fox, and Angel Deradoorian have teamed up to form a Black Sabbath cover band, BSCBR.

Angel Deradoorian, Interpol’s Brad Truax, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner, Ocrilim, Krallice’s Mick Barr, and drummer Greg Fox have teamed up to form BSCBR, a Black Sabbath tribute band. The collective, short for Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, announced their arrival through a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Sweet Leaf’.

‘Sweet Leaf’ will be the A-side on the band’s first release, out on Friday, September 4th, 2020. Titled Master of Rehearsal, the 7-inch will also contain a cover of ‘Fairies Wear Boots’.

Describing themselves as “Black Sabbath lovers hailing from New York City,” the band traces its origins back to Berlin. Per a press release, the genesis of the band was a music residency which brought together Zinner, Deradoorian, and Greg Fox.

There, united in their love of Black Sabbath, the trio laid the foundation of BSCBR. It was Zinner’s idea to move base to New York, where Truax and Barr joined the show.

Soon, the band began playing live shows, eventually selling out their first concert, and also making it into the studio. “It was surprising for everyone, but they just kept on playing, and the people kept on showing up. It’s been one of their favorite bands to play in ever,” says the release.

“The love of Sabbath has brought so much joy to this group and there’s no greater feeling than spreading that joy to fellow fans,” it continues.

Digital proceeds from the release will be donated to Black Lives Matter, a cause dear to Black Sabbath themselves. Earlier this year, the English rockers sold Black Lives Matter t-shirts inspired by their 1971 album, Master Of Reality.

Check out BSCBR’s rendition of ‘Sweet Leaf’ here.