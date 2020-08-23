Tommy Clufetos has weighed in on what he thinks the music world is going to look like post-pandemic.

The drummer, who has cut his teeth playing with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and more, recently appeared on Ted Nugent’s Spirit Campfire. Clufetos reckons that after all this coronavirus malarkey is done and dusted, rock is going to go through a golden era.

“After all this time off, I’m gonna blow up, man,” he revealed. “But during all this chaos, I’m trying to take it as, ‘Okay, this is your breather, man. Take your breather, and just be ready.’ ‘Cause it’s happening for a reason. But rock and roll is gonna explode after this. People are gonna go nuts.

“People are saying, ‘Well, I don’t know if people are gonna go to concerts again.’ And I’m going, ‘Are you crazy?’ People don’t care,” he continued “They’re gonna go, ‘Virus smirus.’ When they’re allowed, people are gonna come out in droves. They’re gonna let loose like the end of the war, man. They’re gonna go nuts, and we’re gonna be right there rocking for ’em.”

Check out Tommy Clufetos on Ted Nugent’s Spirit Campfire:

In other news, Black Sabbath recently announced an expansive reissue of Paranoid, in celebration of the records 50th anniversary.

The re-release is set to arrive on October 9th. Paranoid: Super Deluxe Edition will feature a treasure trove of material stretched across five LPs.

The first is the seminal album in its original, untouched glory; the second LP features a rare 1974 quad mix of the record. Whilst the remaining three document two concerts from 1970, from Montreux and Brussels — it marks the first time both performances have been pressed on vinyl.

The five-LP set arrives with a hardcover book, featuring extensive linear notes, interviews with all four band members, rare photos, posters, and a replica of the tour book sold during the albums run.

You can pre-order the re-issue here and find more information here.