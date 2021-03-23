We love to see it! BLACKPINK’s Rosé has now become the highest ranking female K-pop soloist on Billboard to date with her solo album, R.

Listen, the minute we knew R was coming, we knew it was going to achieve great things. And well, don’t you love saying ‘I told you so’? BLACKPINK’s Rosé has now become the highest charting female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her album R and the title track ‘On The Ground’. Rosé is also only the second female K-pop soloist to ever bag a position on the chart.

According to Billboard, ‘On The Ground’ hit No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending March 27th. Before Rosé, the highest position a song by a Korean female soloist had reached was No. 94, when CL took the spot back in 2016 with ‘Lifted.’

This isn’t the only achievement that Rosé’s R is boasting of: with ‘On The Ground’, she has also topped the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts. With this, she becomes the first artist to have topped both the charts simultaneously.

For those uninitiated, the Global 200 collates streams and sales from 200 countries around the world, whereas the Global Excl. U.S. factors in the same from countries excluding the United States. ‘On The Ground’ boasts an impressive 92.1 million streams on the Global 200 chart.

The last time she was sweeping the Hot 100 in question was with her group BLACKPINK. Last year, in the run-up to their album The Album, BLACKPINK released collaborations with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, titled ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Sour Candy’ respectively. Both songs broke the Hot 100, with ‘Ice Cream’ reaching No. 13 and ‘Sour Candy’ taking No. 33.

Check out ‘On The Ground’ by Rosé: