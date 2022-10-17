Blink-182 guitarist Matt Skiba has finally shed some light on how he feels about Tom DeLonge replacing him for the band’s upcoming world tour.

Skiba joined the band in 2015, replacing then-guitarist Tom DeLonge. While he was part of the band’s two studio albums immediately after, he did not feature on their 2020 single ‘Quarantine,’ despite making an appearance in the music video. On Friday, DeLounge shared a note that he wrote to Skiba in an Instagram post.

“Hi Matt-Tom DeLonge here, I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day),” he began.

It continued, “you have always been so kind to me, not only in the press but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge)

Now, Skiba has responded, sending his well wishes to the reunited band mambers.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today‼️‼️

“I’m sure there’s a joke in here about releases and happy endings I’m missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again. THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious! M.”

Last week Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker announced that they are embarking on a mammoth blink-182 world tour in 2023 and 2024. The trio played together in blink from 1992-2005 and again from 2009-2015.

Back in July, Skiba told his followers that he was unsure whether he was still a member of blink-182.

On Skiba’s latest picture, a fan commented: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt [sic].”

To their comment, the singer and guitarist responded: “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see… [sic]”

