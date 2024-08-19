Blink-182 are set to enhance their 2023 reunion album One More Time… with a deluxe edition featuring eight new tracks.

Scheduled for release on September 6th through Columbia Records, this expanded version introduces fresh material to their fans. The announcement comes with the reveal of the tracklist for Part 2 and a preview of the limited-edition “blue balls” vinyl packages, now available for pre-order.

The new songs include “Every Other Weekend,” “No Fun,” “Can’t Go Back,” “Everyone Everywhere,” “One Night Stand,” “Take Me In,” “If You Never Left,” and “All In My Head.” The last of these, “All In My Head,” is set to be released as a single on August 23rd.

The deluxe edition follows the success of the original One More Time…, which topped the US Billboard 200 upon its release in October. The album sold an impressive 125,000 units in its debut week, with pure album sales accounting for 101,000 of those units.

One More Time… marked a significant moment for blink-182, as it was their first album featuring Tom DeLonge since his return to the band in 2022. Alongside original members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, DeLonge has been touring with the band since his return. After a series of dates in North America this summer, blink-182 will return to the US for festival appearances, including a stop at Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, in September.

In other band news, DeLonge recently laughed off a bitter review of a blink-182 live performance.

The Daily Illini posted a review of the band’s Lollapalooza set, which stretched for 24 songs, and the publication’s reviewer was rather unkind, calling the performance “cringe-worthy and repulsive”. According to the reviewer, blink-182 were “unworthy” of wrapping up Lollapalooza.

That led DeLonge to post a screenshot of the review on his Instagram, writing, “Hahaahahahaa @blink182 ‘Why are two men who have wives and kids making jokes about sleeping with each other‘s mothers?’ … Oh my god, I’m dying hahaha fuck, I love this band.”